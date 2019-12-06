China-Pakistan "Warrior-VII" joint military exercise kicks off in Pakistan

Chinese soldiers salute at the opening ceremony of the “Warrior-VII” China-Pakistan joint military exercise in Cherat on December 2, 2019. (Photo by Chang Yu)

By Lu Heng and Shan Chuanyang

CHERAT, Pakistan, Dec. 6 (ChinaMil) -- The opening ceremony of the “Warrior VII” joint exercise between Chinese and Pakistani troops kicked off at Cherat in Pakistan on December 2, local time. Officers and soldiers from the two countries will carry out a month-long joint training exercise covering a number of subjects.

China and Pakistan sent hundreds of military personnel to the joint training exercise. The Chinese participating forces consist of over 100 service members from the PLA Western Theater Command. They have arrived at the training ground in Pakistan on November 30 by means of railroad and aerial transportation.

During the joint training exercise, the two sides will focus on subjects such as counter-terrorism operations and target defense, and carry out intensive training on organization and coordination, close combat skills, battlefield reconnaissance and maneuver penetration, in a bid to test the troops' skills and tactics, and improve the quality of military training and combat preparation.

It is reported that this joint exercise will strengthen the capabilities of the Chinese and Pakistani armed forces to jointly cope with security threats such as terrorism, further deepen the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, and deepen cooperation between the two militaries.