Chinese navy ship Weifang docked in Kenya

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The missile frigate Weifang from the 33rd escort fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy arrived at the port of Mombasa, Kenya for technical docking Sunday morning.

The Weifang ship left the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on August 29 for the Gulf of Aden and the waters of Somalia to carry out the 33rd escort mission.

The ship successfully completed the China-Russia-South Africa maritime joint mission in South Africa from November 24 to 29.

The ship was welcomed Sunday morning by more than 200 Chinese, including Chinese ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng. It will carry out material supply and equipment maintenance during the docking.



