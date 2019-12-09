China, Myanmar to enhance economic cooperation, speed up peace process in northern Myanmar



Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing in Mandalay, Myanmmar, Dec. 8, 2019. (Photo by U Aung/Xinhua)

MANDALAY, Myanmar, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing here on Sunday, with both sides agreeing to strengthen economic cooperation and speed up peace process in northern Myanmar.

Lauding the Myanmar army as an important force in preserving the country's peace and stability as well as the friendship between China and Myanmar, Wang said the exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries represent an important part of "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship.

China is willing to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to jointly push forward the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, build a community of shared future with the Myanmar government and army, so as to push bilateral relations into a new era, he noted.

Wang said the peace and reconciliation process in northern Myanmar is significant to the country's social and economic development, hoping that Myanmar continues to stick to political dialogue and firmly carry on peace talks.

China will as always maintain close contact with Myanmar and play a constructive role in promoting the peace talks, Wang said. He called on all relevant parties to continue to show restraint, maintain the ceasefire and sign a ceasefire agreement at an early date.

The two sides should also strengthen cooperation in the control and management of border areas to ensure peace and stability at China-Myanmar border areas, he added.

Min Aung Hlaing said the Myanmar army fully supports the government in enriching the content of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, pushing forward cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and construction of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

Myanmar will spare no effort to safeguard the peace and stability at the Myanmar-China border areas, and engage in dialogue with ethnic armed organizations to speed up the peace process in northern Myanmar, he said.