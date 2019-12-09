China supports UN "Action for Peacekeeping" initiative

By Wang Jiangang

UNITED NATIONS, December 9 (ChinaMil) -- China supports the “Action for Peacekeeping (A4P)” initiative put forward by UN Secretary-General António Guterres while actively supporting the developing nations to strengthen capacity building as troop-and-police-contributing countries and also supporting the UN to provide sustained, predictable fund assistance for the African Union’s independent peace mission, said Wu Haitao, Chinese deputy permanent representative to the UN, at a UN side meeting on strengthening results of peacekeeping missions on December 6, 2019.

At the meeting, Mr. Wu noted that the “Blue Helmets” have become a symbol of the UN since 1948, bringing peace and hope to the world. Facing new situations and new challenges, the UN peacekeeping missions need to keep pace with the times and continue developing and seeking innovation. The Chinese side supports the “Action for Peacekeeping” initiative put forward by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, he added.

Mr. Wu also mentioned that strengthening performance of peacekeeping missions is closely related to improving mandates for action, enhancing capacity building and consolidating partnerships. Improving mandates for action is the foundation, enhancing capacity building is the key, and consolidating partnerships is the backup. Host countries, troop-contributing countries and fund-contributing countries should work together to form a concerted force. The UN also needs to continue deepening cooperation with regional and sub-regional organizations.