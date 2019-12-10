China publishes military book series

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A series of military books were published Monday by China's Changjiang literature and art press.

Calling military literature an important part of China's modern and contemporary literature, Yan Jingming, vice-president of the China Writers Association, said the book series is of great academic and artistic value.

The book series, consisting of 70 volumes, includes over 700 literary works of novels, poems, essays, reportage and plays.

Classic revolutionary novels, such as "Hong Yan (Red Crag)" and "Tracks in the Snowy Forest," are included in the series.