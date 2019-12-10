Chinese Armed Police promotes 1 Lt. General and 36 Maj. Generals



General Wang Ning and General An Zhaoqing, respectively commander and political commissar of the Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP), pose for a group photo with the newly promoted generals on Dec. 9,2019. (Photo by Sheng Zhenghong)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) held a rank promotion ceremony for its senior officers on December 9, according to the official Wechat account of the Chinese PAP.

At the ceremony, Gen. Wang Ning, commander of the PAP, announced the order of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) to approve the promotion of one major general to lieutenant general and 36 senior colonels to major generals.

The newly promoted generals are mostly commanding officers of the PAP troops from all over the country, as well as some from units of the China Coast Guard.

During the ceremony, Gen. An Zhaoqing, political commissar of the Chinese PAP, expressed congratulations to the newly promoted generals, as well as sincere gratitude and high praises for their remarkable contributions to and great support for the PAP troops over the years.

Gen. An also stressed at the ceremony that the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force should always concentrate on doing a good job in maintaining social stability.