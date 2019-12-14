Xi holds talks with Micronesian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held talks with visiting President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo, calling for joint efforts to advance bilateral ties and better benefit the two peoples.

The two sides should maintain exchanges at all levels, expand communication and exchanges between governmental departments and legislatures, and enhance mutual political trust, Xi said.

Xi welcomed Panuelo's visit to China as the two countries celebrate their 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and spoke highly of Panuelo's commitment to developing bilateral ties and firmly upholding the one-China principle.

China sticks to the path of peaceful development, maintains that all countries, no matter big or small, are always equal, firmly opposes unilateralism and hegemony, and advocates that all countries should work jointly to build a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

For the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have respected, trusted and supported each other, and carried out pragmatic cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, advancing bilateral ties and bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi noted.

China respects the Micronesian side's right to take the development path that best suits its national conditions and supports Micronesia's efforts in maintaining national independence and boosting development, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to complement each others' advantages and further expand cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure construction and tourism under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also welcomed Micronesia to export more products with competitive advantages like tuna to China, make full use of the policies and measures China has announced on cooperation with and support for island countries, and carry out more pragmatic cooperation projects benefiting people's livelihoods.

"China is willing to offer economic and technical assistance to Micronesia within its own capacity," he said.

The two sides should take the signing of the visa exemption deal for those holding diplomatic and service passports as well as passports for public affairs as an opportunity to enhance people-to-people exchanges, deepen traditional friendship, and achieve more practical results on local cooperation, Xi said.

He also called on the two sides to strengthen communication and continue to step up coordination on major issues including climate change and marine affairs.

Panuelo said the Micronesian side spoke highly of Xi's proposal of building a community with a shared future for humanity, which would play an important role in promoting world peace and stability.

Micronesia, as a small country, is appreciative of the equal treatment and respect offered by China, he said, noting that China was the first country to provide support to Micronesia's national independence and liberation movement as well as assistance to its national development.

He reiterated Micronesia's stance on abiding by the one-China principle and maintained that Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet affairs are China's internal affairs and brook no outside interference.

"I have had a personal experience of China's time-honored history and remarkable development achievement during my visit," he said, expressing his delight over China's achievements and confidence in China's bright future.

Hailing the two countries' cooperation for the past 30 years, Panuelo pledged to further expand cooperation in economy and trade, infrastructure construction, agriculture, education, and jointly build the Belt and Road.

The Micronesian side spoke highly of China's important role in global issues like tackling climate change, Panuelo said, hoping to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with China and playing an active role in promoting ties between China and Pacific island countries.

The two heads of state witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation deals after their talks.

Panuelo is on a state visit to China from Dec. 11 to 18.