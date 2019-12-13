2019 High-end Forum on Aviation Safety held in Beijing

(File Photo)

By Zhao Diyu and Li Jianwen

BEJING, December 13 (ChinaMil) -- The 2019 High-end Forum on Aviation Safety, sponsored by the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Committee of the Chinese Society of Astronautics (CSA), and organized by an institute under the PLA Air Force Research Academy, was held yesterday in Beijing.

Themed “Practice and Prospects of New Ideas, New Approaches and New Technologies of Aviation Safety,” this year’s forum aimed to spread new rules, theories, methods and technologies to guarantee aviation safety. It was attended by more than 200 experts and scholars from over 80 military and civilian institutions in the aeronautic and astronautic circles.

During the event, 15 aeronautic and astronautic experts delivered speeches and shared views on topics about the managements of aviation safety, equipment safety, and logistic support safety. The forum collected 42 papers that showcase the latest results in China’s aviation safety research.

After seven decades of development, the quality of the aeronautical equipment for PLA Air Force has been considerably improved, significantly enhancing its capacity to organize and implement training operations. All this contributed great progress in aviation safety.

However, mounting uncertainties, which might come with the new equipment and new technologies, have substantially increased the risks in live-fire drills, posing new challenges to aviation safety of military aircraft.

Experts in the field unanimously agreed that China must change the outdated analysis approaches that excessively rely on personal experience and subjective data, and move towards smart methods based on artificial intelligence and data mining.

“The reform to strengthen the military provides a broader platform for promoting aviation safety,” noted Gan Xiaohua, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. “We’ll make concerted efforts to overcome difficulties and establish an aviation safety system with characteristics of the Chinese military, and strive to push aviation safety to new heights, enabling the PLA Air Force to fly higher and farther.”