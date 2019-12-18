Chinese defense minister meets Japanese counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (L) meets with the visiting Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono (R) in Beijing on Dec. 18, 2019. Wei held a welcoming ceremony for his Japanese counterpart and accompanied him to review the guard of honor of the PLA. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met with the visiting Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono in Beijing on Wednesday.

Gen. Wei said that China and Japan are close neighbors facing each other across a narrow strip of water. To develop China-Japan relations well is of great significance not only to the benefit of the two peoples but also to the prosperity and stability of the region and the world.

China-Japan relations are back on track under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries. China is ready to work with Japan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen defense exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle disputes and differences, actively build constructive bilateral security relations and promote the sustained and stable development of bilateral relations, Gen. Wei added.

Taro Kono said that at present, Japan-China relations have entered a new period of development and bilateral defense exchanges have also made positive progress. Japan would like to have candid exchanges with China to enhance mutual understanding and trust and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

Before the meeting, Gen. Wei held a welcoming ceremony for his Japanese counterpart and accompanied him to review the guard of honor of the PLA.