Ministry of Veterans Affairs inks deals with Poly, Vanke on veterans' employment

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday signed cooperation agreements with enterprises affiliated to leading property developers China Vanke Co., Ltd. and Poly Real Estate Group on the employment of veterans.

By inking the deals, Poly and Vanke promise to annually reserve 12,000 and 14,000 job vacancies for veterans in 22 and 28 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, respectively, over the following three years.

The posts cover 15 industries including accounting, engineering and real estate marketing. The enterprises will also roll out specific plans for veterans' education, training and promotion and provide targeted assistance.

The cooperation is an innovative approach to expand the channels for veterans' employment and accurately match their job demands with supply, according to the ministry.

Veterans affairs authorities at all levels will continue to work with more state-owned and major private enterprises that are willing to receive veterans, cover more areas and exert greater social influence to take the work on the employment of veterans to a new level, the ministry said.