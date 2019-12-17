Xi signs order to release regulations on military safety management

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to release the newly-revised regulations on safety management of the military.

The regulations include the specific requirements for and content of safety basic construction, safety analysis and prediction, safety risk assessment and examination as well as safety supervision.

The regulations also standardize and unify content concerning the classification of accidents, emergency response to accidents, the investigation and handling of accidents and accountability of accidents.

The regulations are expected to provide an institutional guarantee for making the safety management of the military more professional, specific and sounder.

The regulations will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.