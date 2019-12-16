PLA takes new steps to optimize military training bases

(File Photo)

By Wu Xu and Wu Yonghua

SANYA, Dec.16 (ChinaMil) -- The first annual conference for the Building of the PLA Military Training Bases and Simulated Blue Forces (mock enemy armies) was held in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, from December 12 to 13. This is a major breakthrough for the Chinese military to accelerate its military training transform.

Over one hundred officers-in-charge and experts related to military training gathered in a naval joint training base to talk about the macro-design on building of Chinese military training bases, aiming to promote the construction of military training bases and mock enemies, from the perspectives of long-term development, warfare readiness and overall strategy.

The conference reviewed the construction standards of joint training bases, and also tapped into the key factors that have restricted the development of military training. It made an in-depth research and discussion on various practical and effective methods on how to guarantee the military training and build the simulated Blue Force within the framework of relevant laws and regulations.

Chiefs from the Training and Administration Department of the Chinese military introduced that the construction of military training bases and simulated Blue Force is crucial to the development of combat effectiveness, which could greatly influence the transformation of military training and optimize the generation of combat effectiveness.

It is said that an annual conference mechanism will be established from now on, with a focused theme and a selected military training base varying for every year, aiming to facilitate the attendants to exchange fresh experiences and solve practical problems.