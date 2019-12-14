Chinese naval hospital ship honored

HANGZHOU, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark on Friday was bestowed the title of "role model of the times" in recognition of its outstanding service.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee announced the decision at a naval port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Since it entered service about a decade ago, Peace Ark has fulfilled voyages coded as Mission Harmony, visited 43 countries and regions, and provided medical services for more than 230,000 people, covering a distance of over 240,000 nautical miles.