Chinese military spokesperson urges U.S. not to implement negative fiscal clauses

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson Thursday urged the United States not to implement the China-related negative clauses in a newly signed act.

Responding to a question related to the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which contains negative elements regarding China's Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the Chinese armed forces firmly oppose the move.

Speaking at a press conference, Wu said the China-related clauses reflect a Cold War mentality, which will also play up China-U.S. competition and sensationalize the so-called "China military threat."

Those negative clauses grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, undermine the development of China-U.S. military relations, and damage mutual trust and bilateral cooperation, according to Wu.

"We urge the U.S. side to abandon its Cold War mentality and its hegemonic logic, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, not implement the China-related negative clauses, and take concrete actions to protect the overall bilateral relations and military ties," said Wu.

He also refuted the so-called "China military threat" repeatedly hyped up by some senior U.S. military officers.

"The groundless accusations are criticisms of the United States itself," said Wu, adding that the United States is in no position to judge other countries given its increasing military spending and poor records in cyber espionage, as well as other military issues.

He called on the U.S. side to adjust its view of China, security views and world view.

"We hope the U.S. side will bear in mind the big picture, correct its mistakes and work with the Chinese side toward the same goal to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," Wu stressed.