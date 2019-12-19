China, Tanzania to kick off joint military training on Dec. 23

By Zhu Canhong and Wu Keru

FUZHOU, Dec. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese participating troops and equipment started to head for Tanzania from Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province on December 19, to attend the China-Tanzania joint military training “Sincere Partners-2019”.

The joint training is to be held in a comprehensive training center in Tanzania on December 23. Over 170 military members from both China and Tanzania are sent to participate in the training.

It is reported that the Chinese participating troops mainly consist of 57 officers and soldiers from the ground force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command, including troops assigned to a combined brigade under the 73rd Group Army.

Senior Colonel Shen Hanjiang, commander of Chinese participating troops and deputy chief of staff of the PLA 73rd Group Army, said that the joint training will serve to enhance the capabilities of the Chinese and Tanzanian armed forces in carrying out military missions, improve practical mutual exchanges and cooperation, and deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and two militaries. And, it’s of great significance to building a new security partnership of equality, mutual trust, and win-win cooperation between the two sides.