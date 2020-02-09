China has full confidence, capability to win battle against coronavirus outbreak: diplomat

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has full confidence and capability to win the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping said on Friday, urging the international community to give more understanding and support to China's efforts to prevent and control the epidemic.

"Chinese medical workers and all those who are fighting on the frontline in China against the novel coronavirus epidemic are making tremendous efforts in protecting people's life and health," Zhang said at a media conference at the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles, noting that nothing is more important than people's life and health.

The Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive and strict prevention and control measures, many of which have far exceeded what the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Health Regulations required, Zhang said.

"Since the outbreak, we have adopted an open, transparent and responsible approach and have notified the WHO and other countries of the epidemic, and shared the genome sequence of the coronavirus in a timely manner. We have maintained close communication and cooperation with relevant countries, including the United States," he added.

"Infectious diseases are common challenges facing the international community, no country can stay immune on its own," Zhang noted. "In face of various public health challenges, only with the concerted efforts of the international community can we defeat the virus and safeguard the health of human beings."

Zhang appreciated the empathy and support for the Chinese people from friends of all walks of life in his consular district.

"The Chinese community, companies and even students have made generous donations to support China's fight against the epidemic," he continued.

"We understand the reasonable and necessary quarantine measures taken by some countries in response to the epidemic. On the other hand, we also believe that it is necessary to follow the WHO's recommendations and make rational and science-based responses to the current situation, not to overreact," he said.

The Chinese diplomat also stressed the need to guard against the spread of xenophobia and racial profiling of Chinese people or Asians amid the epidemic.

"Reports on the recent occurrence of some of these actions and rhetoric and those ill-intended attacks on China's social system and groundless accusations against the Chinese government are disturbing," he said.

"At present, epidemic prevention and control has come to a crucial stage. As the WHO director-general put it, this is the time for facts, not fear; this is the time for science, not rumors; this is the time for solidarity, not stigma," he said.