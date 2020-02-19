Chinese peacekeepers to S. Sudan (Juba) complete long-distance armed escort mission

Local children wave to Chinese peacekeeping officers and soldiers during the escort mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiao Xiaochen)

JUBA, Feb. 17 – The 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) successfully completed an armed escort mission for supplies transport from Juba to Gok Machar on February 15.

The mission lasted four days and covered a round trip of 560 kilometers. The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion have dispatched 39 officers and soldiers to escort seven transport vehicles from the civilian department of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and successfully completed the task.

It is reported that the road from Juba to Gok Machar is an important supply line in South Sudan. The security situation along the route is complex, with multiple armed checkpoints.

It was the first time that the 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion had completed a long-distance armed escort mission since its deployment. This mission features long duration, large number of escort vehicles, long driving distance and a variety of situations, from which those Chinese peacekeepers have accumulated valuable experience for the future.