Two more military-led hospitals put into use in virus-hit Wuhan



Medical staff from Taikang Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, disinfect an ambulance transferring patients infected with the novel coronavirus on Feb 19, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

2,600 medical personnel from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients infected with the virus in Taikang Tongji Hospital and a branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital in Wuhan.

The two hospitals, under the control of military medics, have a planned capacity of 860 and 700 beds, respectively.

WUHAN - Two more hospitals under the control of military medics have been put into use Wednesday in the city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Following the operation model of Huoshenshan Hospital, 2,600 medical personnel from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients infected with the virus in Taikang Tongji Hospital and a branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital in Wuhan.

The two hospitals, with a planned capacity of 860 and 700 beds, respectively, had not been put into operation before being transformed into specialized hospitals to admit patients during the virus outbreak.

By late Wednesday, Taikang Tongji Hospital's 860 beds had been prepared for infected patients and the branch of the maternity and child health care hospital had opened two infection wards that can accept 84 patients with standard symptoms and 20 people in severe condition.

So far, the armed forces have dispatched more than 4,000 healthcare professionals to support Hubei in the fight against the epidemic outbreak.