China to regulate management of overseas martyr memorial facilities

Xinhuanet
Huang Panyue
2020-02-20 00:45:30

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a guideline on the protection and management of overseas facilities commemorating martyrs, according to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA).

The guideline, issued by multiple departments including the MVA, is of significance to the renovation and protection of overseas memorial facilities as well as carrying forward the martyrs' spirit and China's friendship with other countries, said a statement by the MVA.

China has around 180 such facilities in 27 countries, commemorating about 110,000 martyrs.

 

