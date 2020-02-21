Chinese peacekeepers participate in UNIFIL air rescue drill in Lebanon



Chinese peacekeepers transport the injured during the rescue drill on Feb. 18, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Xi)

By Sun Shuai and Huang Shifeng

BEIRUT, Feb. 21 -- The Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon participated in an emergency rescue drill conducted by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on February 18, the first involvement of the contingent in such an air rescue drill of UNIFIL.

The drill, dubbed Green Mountain, was held in Naqourain of southern Lebanon，where UNIFIL Headquarter is located. Personnel from 18 troop-contributing countries (TCCs), including China, France and Italy, participated in the drill. Among them, there were 18 medical personnel sent by the 18th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon.

The drill was based on the scenario of a patrolling UNIFIL helicopter accidental crash on the Lebanon-Israel temporary border, with casualties of 16 observers and four crew members on board. The drill aimed to test the emergency rescue and coordination support capabilities of the UNIFIL’s firefighting and medical forces. Chinese medical personnel successfully completed the evacuation of six wounded personnel.

“The rescue drill not only tested the capability of Chinese medical personnel to rescue and treat the wounded, but also strengthened their exchanges with the counterparts from other troop-contributing countries,” said Li Junhui, deputy commander of the Chinese medical detachment and one of the evaluation officers for the drill.