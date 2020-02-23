Military hospital gives remote technical support to battlefront medics

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Medical professionals from a Beijing-based military hospital have used the 5G technology to provide technical support to their counterparts attending to COVID-19 patients in Wuhan.

Nursing experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital demonstrated how to perform chest physical therapy for patients in critical conditions to medical workers thousands of miles away in Wuhan, the hospital said on Saturday.

"We hope the therapy will help patients recover and lower the risks of infection among medics attending to those patients," said Pi Hongying, a nursing expert from the Beijing-based military hospital.

Viewing the demonstration via the 5G-powered telemedicine platform in Wuhan included military medics tasked with treating patients in Huoshenshan Hospital, Taikang Tongji Hospital and a branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital in Wuhan.