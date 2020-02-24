Blood donations continue amid outbreak



Over 350 police officers of the Xinjiang Division of the Chinese People's Armed Police voluntarily donate blood in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Feb 22, 2020. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Over 350 police officers of the Xinjiang Division of the Chinese People's Armed Police voluntarily donated blood on Saturday as supplies fell in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

The coronavirus outbreak that keeps many people from going outside has strained local supplies in Urumqi, according to the regional Blood Center.

"The number of donors has decreased. Before the government activated first-level emergency response, we had about 800 liters of stored blood. Now we have 350 liters left," said Zhang Hongbin, director of the center.

In response, the Xinjiang Division took the lead and organized donations. After undergoing medical checkups, over 350 police officers in good health donated more than 70 liters of blood.

"Although I did not go to the front line of the fight against the virus, I hope my blood donation will provide some help to society, and we are here to set an example for everyone," said Mardan Ainywar, a 26-year-old police officer.



Meanwhile, the center has rolled out services allowing people to make appointments for donations.

"Citizens can call for appointments and we will send cars to pick them and bring them to our center for donations, which allows them to avoid crowds and reduce possible cross-infection," said Zhang.

In a circular issued on Feb 5, the National Health Commission and the military health department urged local authorities to make emergency plans in case of blood shortages and to step up inter-provincial allocations of blood.

In cases of emergency, local authorities should first attempt to allocate blood within the province before seeking outside help, the circular said, adding that blood collectors should use more precautions against infection.



