WUHAN, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 36 medical workers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China have been awarded military exploits for their outstanding performances on the front line of fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

A ceremony was held Thursday at Huoshenshan Hospital, one of the two makeshift hospitals specially built for treating COVID-19 patients, for the awardees, which included medical experts, nurses and others.