Chinese peacekeepers complete transport missions in Darfur

(File Photo)

By Ma Yichong

KHARTOUM, Mar. 4 -- The 3rd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03), a peacekeeping contingent to Sudan's Darfur, successfully completed military and civilian transport missions for the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on March 3.

Civilian helicopters from other countries rented by the UNAMID were suspended due to qualification expiration recently. As the only aviation force of the UNAMID, the CMUHU03 has undertaken civilian transportation tasks while carrying out military flight missions.

The CMUHU03 dispatched all its four flight crew teams on March 3. Two helicopters separately carried 15 UN staff from Sudan's capital Khartoum and 10 UNAMID international employees to Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, and Nyala, capital of South Darfur. One helicopter carried 16 Jordanian peacekeepers to Saraf Omra for rotation task and the last one was responsible for medical and logistic support.

Colonel Chu Zhiqin, commander of the CMUHU03, noted that the continuous multi-batch, multi-directional, high-intensity flight and severe epidemic prevention and control situation have brought them not only great challenges, but also opportunities for honing the troops’ combat effectiveness. "We will strictly follow the standard operating procedures, adhere to the flight safety bottom line, implement the epidemic prevention and control requirements, and ensure the successful completion of the missions," said Col. Chu.