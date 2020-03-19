Chinese military donates medical materials to Iran

Medical materials donated to the Iranian armed forces from the Chinese military arrive in Iran on March 19, 2020. [Photo/Official Weibo account of information office of the Chinese Defense Ministry]

Medical materials donated to the Iranian armed forces from the Chinese military arrived in Iran on Thursday, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The ministry said in a brief statement on its website the material includes testing kits, protective suits and medical masks, without giving more details. It said the coronavirus knows no boundary, noting the Chinese military will work with its counterparts around the world to cope with global security challenges and contribute to the shared future of all nations.