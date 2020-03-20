China-made military aircraft FTC-2000G makes key progress

File photo: maiden flight of FTC-2000G multi-role aircraft on September 28, 2019

BEIJING, Mar. 20 -- According to domestic news reports, recently, Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation (GAIC) under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) recently launched a massive internal campaign for high-quality FTC-2000G multi-role aircraft. Comprehensive schemes for the development and production work of the FTC-2000G aircraft were formulated in details, in a bid to improve scientific research and production in an all-round manner and deliver high-quality aircraft to the users.

FTC-2000G is a new-type military aircraft specifically developed for foreign trade by GAIC in full accordance with customer needs. Being the remodeling of the second-generation aircraft closest to the third-generation, it is attack-based and integrated with functions of both air combat and coaching, highly practical and cost-effective. What's more, the FTC-2000G is featured with night-viewing and night-fighting capabilities, and strong at functional expansion, By installing related mission equipment or pods, it can also carry out reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions to meet the needs of different users.

The FTC-2000G is independently developed by the GAIC as the sole owner of its complete independent intellectual property rights. After the first aircraft of its kind successfully made its maiden flight in September of 2018, the second one also succeeded in accomplishing its maiden flight in October of 2019, marking significant progress of the FTC-2000G program.