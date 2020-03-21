Doctors from Guangdong depart to help Serbia fight COVID-19

A team of six medical experts from South China's Guangdong province departed from Guangzhou on Saturday afternoon for Serbia to assist the Balkan country in its fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The team includes Guo Yubiao, director of Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, and Xiong Yan, deputy director of Emergency Department of First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, and Hou Cailan, director of Psychology and Psychiatry Department of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital.

Peng Zhiqiang, deputy director of infectious disease control and prevention department, and Long Qisui of AIDS control and prevention department of Guangdong Provincial Center of Disease Control and Prevention, and Lin Bingliang, deputy director of the infectious department of Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, are also accompanying the team.

On board the charted plane from Serbia, they are carrying with them medical supplies.

The Serbian embassy in China opened a social media account on Weibo on Wednesday, listing 15 items of medical supplies urgently needed in Serbia, including ventilators, surgical masks, COVID-19 test kits and medicines.