China issues code of conduct for military disciplinary inspection officials

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Lufan
Time
2020-03-22

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a code of conduct for Party members and officials of disciplinary inspection and supervision departments of the military in an effort to enhance their loyalty and integrity.

The code of conduct, issued by the discipline inspection commission of the Central Military Commission, specifies rules in 13 aspects covering study, work and life in line with the reform of military disciplinary inspection and supervision.

The code also bans 52 behaviors in light of potential disciplinary risks.

It is stressed that Party members and officials of military disciplinary inspection and supervision departments shall carefully implement the code of conduct and receive supervision by military officers and soldiers.

 

