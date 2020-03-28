China's top military academy opens online classes for foreign cadets

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top military academy dedicated to international academic exchanges in defense and security has launched an online teaching system to resume classes for foreign cadets across the world.

Connecting lecturers and interpreters in Beijing with cadets from all over the globe, the system enables foreign officers to keep up with the training programs and have their questions solved in real time, said the International College of Defense Studies with the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army Saturday.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many foreign officers enrolled in the college's programs from returning to the new spring semester, which generally starts within a month after the Chinese Spring Festival holiday.