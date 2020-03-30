Chinese military releases revised regulations on social organization affairs

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission has released a set of revised regulations on the work related to social organizations for military personnel.

The revised regulations aim to provide more specific requirements for military personnel to participate in social organizations, including the number of organizations they were allowed to join and the posts allowed to hold in these organizations.

The regulations also stressed that in-service military personnel should join organizations that are directly related to their jobs.

The revised version went into effect starting March 24.