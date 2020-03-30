PLA Hong Kong Garrison organizes joint sea and air patrol.

By Huang Zijuan and Zhou Xiang

BEIJING, Mar. 30-- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison organized a joint sea and air patrol in the first quarter of 2020.

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison’s troops strictly complied with the laws and regulations of Hong Kong's waterway, port and aviation management during the patrol, and notified the relevant departments of the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in advance.

The army, navy and air force under the PLA Hong Kong Garrison also conducted combat drills during the joint patrol on several subjects and tested their defense capabilities.

The drill subjects include joint sea and air search and rescue, temporary inspection, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations, urban counter-terrorism, etc.

It is reported that during this drills, various troops of special operations, air defense, navy, and aviation, carried out training subjects according to actual combat requirements and in the form of red-blue confrontation.

Lieutenant Colonel Mu Tiefeng, deputy director of the Training Division of PLA Hong Kong Garrison, said that the defense capabilities of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, and the coordinated combat capabilities of the various services and arms, were effectively tested through the drills in this joint sea and air patrol.

Vessels participate in the joint patrol.