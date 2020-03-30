Serbia's defense minister appreciates iron-clad friendship with China

Medical supplies donated by China and its companies are unloaded from an airplane in Belgrade, Serbia, March 26, 2020.

BELGRADE, Mar. 30 -- China and Serbia stood together and forged an iron-clad friendship during Serbia's most difficult times, said Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksanar Vulin on March 27.

On the same day, Vulin went to the former site of the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia, together with the Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo and six members of the Chinese medical support team to Serbia. They laid a wreath at the memorial plaque.

Vulin told reporters that when NATO bombed Yugoslavia in 1999, the Chinese people stood together with Serbia. Now again, the Chinese people are fighting against the COVID-19 along with Serbia. "The Serbian people know that the Chinese people are our good friends and we have forged an iron-clad friendship during difficult times," said Vulin.

It’s known to all that on the night of May 7, 1999, the US troops involved in the NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia bombed the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia. On May 7, 2009, the Belgrade municipal government erected a commemorative monument memorial plaque in front of the former Chinese Embassy site to commemorate the three Chinese martyrs who died in the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.

To help Serbia, a six-member Chinese expert team had arrived in Belgrade on the evening of March 21. According to data released by the Serbian Ministry of Health, the country has a total of 528 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including eight deaths as of 3 p.m. on March 27, local time.