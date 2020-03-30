Chinese military defines sectoral regulators' duties in fighting corruption

People's Liberation Army soldiers attend the opening ceremony of the joint training at a military training field in Cambodia's Kampot province, on March 15, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission has released regulations defining duties of the supervisory department of each sector within the military in rooting out corruption.

The regulations, to take effect on May 1, stipulate what duties supervisory departments have in combating corruption as well as how to fulfill those duties and mete out punishments.

The four-chapter document detailed 24 items of duties supervisory departments should take in building integrity in sectors within the military.