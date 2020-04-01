Chinese authority secures 55,000 jobs in private sector for military veterans

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs has secured 55,000 jobs for ex-service personnel in four leading Chinese companies in the private sector, according to agreements signed online Tuesday between the ministry and the four job providers.

The four companies are China's leading ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing, courier service provider Shunfeng Express as well as e-commerce giants JD.com and Alibaba Group, said the ministry.

Jobs they pledged to provide span a range of posts from e-commerce managers to accountants, sales representatives, mechanics, warehouse managers and drivers across the nation, it added.

Upon recommendation, military veterans can voluntarily choose to apply for the posts based on their individual conditions, said the ministry, which is stepping up efforts to boost employment of ex-service personnel particularly amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.