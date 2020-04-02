Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon conduct emergency UN repair task

Chinese peacekeepers carry out emergency repair of the ammunition disposal site.

By Sun Shuai

BEIRUT, April 2 -- The 18th Chinese peacekeeping multifunctional engineer detachment to Lebanon received the task to carry out emergency repair of the ammunition disposal site of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on March 31, in a bid to prepare for subsequent ammunition disposal by the Spanish peacekeepers.

Located near the “Blue Line” between Israel and Lebanon, the site has two disposal pits. Under local harsh natural environment, the sandbag protection wall was severely weathered, resulting in inadequate protection capacity, which posed a potential safety hazard in the ammunition destruction process. Due to site constraints and engineering precision requirements, the repair task could only be done manually without mechanical equipment. The time was tight and the task was heavy. After on-the-spot survey and measurement, the Chinese peacekeepers started the operation at the pits and the entrance simultaneously to save construction time.

Director of the UNIFIL Operations Department inspected the construction site on the afternoon of March 31. He highly praised the execution and professional level of the Chinese peacekeepers, "No difficulties can hinder the Chinese peacekeepers. I believe you will accomplish this task outstandingly."