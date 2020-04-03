China warns Vietnamese fishing boat's illegal entry to China's territorial waters

China Coast Guard on Friday released a statement which warned the Vietnamese fishing boat's illegal entry to the waters off the Xisha Islands on April 2 and urges the Vietnamese side to take measures to avoid similar incidents happen again.

The statement came after a Vietnamese fishing boat made dangerous actions and hit a China Coast Guard ship when it illegally entered waters off China's Xisha Islands for illegal fishing.

The Vietnamese fishing boat sank after it hit the China Coast Guard's ship, all the crew members were rescued by China Coast Guard and the crew members admitted their illegal activity to enter China's territorial waters and made dangerous driving behaviors.