DR Congolese gold mine attacked, three Chinese among dead

By Liu Hongjie

A group of militants raided a gold mine in DR Congo, killing four people, including three Chinese and one Congolese, on Saturday night, according to local media.

The attack happened in Sumbabho village, Irumu district, Ituri province. Local tribal leaders in the area said armed men attacked the Ndaki mine and that besides the four killed, one Congolese was seriously injured. An unknown quantity of gold was stolen.

The incident raised concerns about security among the local people, but the authorities have released information advising people to not flee from the village.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the Chinese embassy in DR Congo has asked the Congo side to take concrete measures to protect Chinese citizens' lives and wealth in that region.

The Chinese embassy also said Ituri, South Kivu, North Kivu and other provinces in DR Congo are high-risk areas, and illegal armed attacks and looting incidents occur from time to time.

The embassy once again reminded Chinese citizens not to go to the above provinces, and asked local Chinese personnel to evacuate as soon as possible.