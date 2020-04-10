Chinese military leaders plant trees in Beijing

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Vice chairmen of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia, together with Cai Qi, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, participated in a tree-planting activity in Beijing Friday.

They were joined by other military officials, soldiers and Beijing municipal officials. The event took place in Lize Financial Business District of Fengtai District, with more than 800 trees planted.

Friday's tree-planting marks the 38th consecutive year of CMC leaders' collective participation in such events in China's national capital city.