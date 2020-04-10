Chinese, Russian militaries share anti-epidemic experience via videoconference

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Health officials and experts from the Chinese military shared their experience in COVID-19 response with their Russian peers via a videoconference Thursday, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.

The Chinese military introduced the general situation and experience of the military participating in the country's epidemic prevention and control during the videoconference, which was attended by over 30 health officials and experts in Beijing, Wuhan and Saint Petersburg, the ministry said.

Experts exchanged views on the response, testing and clinical treatment, the ministry said, adding that they also analyzed and discussed the epidemiological investigation, treatment of critically ill patients and convalescent plasma therapy with detailed cases.

Speaking highly of the Chinese military's efforts and China's achievements in the fight against the disease, the Russian side appreciated China for its high-quality, candid and in-depth academic exchanges and experience sharing, according to the ministry.

The Russian military said it was willing to strengthen cooperation with its Chinese counterpart in the response and prevail over the pandemic with joint efforts, according to the ministry.