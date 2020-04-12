Guidelines on military inspections released

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- With the approval of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the CMC General Office released guidelines on military inspections recently.

The document aims to ensure the Party practices strict self-governance, the military is governed with strict discipline in every respect and the armed forces effectively complete their missions in the new era.

Covering 13 items in five aspects, it puts forward the guiding ideology and basic principles for carrying out military inspections.

It also clearly defines the institutional structure of inspection agencies and the building of inspection teams and standardizes the scope, target and contents of inspections.

The guidelines focus on promoting the in-depth development of inspection work, extend inspections to the grassroots level, and form a coordinated supervision pattern of discipline inspections.