Chinese peacekeepers to Sudan transport UNAMID emergency supplies

Supplies are unloaded after being delivered to Golo.

By Zhang Yandong, Hao Zhaojian and Yu Hao

AL-FASHIR, Sudan, Apr. 13 -- A helicopter with the marking of UN and the national flag of China from the 3rd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03) arrived at the mission point in Golo of Darfur after one-and-a-quarter hours' flight. The helicopter brought 1.7 tons of urgently needed living and medical supplies for the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) personnel stationed in Golo. The mission has greatly improved the local pandemic prevention and control capability and is highly recognized by peacekeepers from various countries.

The helicopter is in flight.

It is learnt that Golo, being located in the northeastern part of the Marrah Mountains, is the highest mission point in Darfur with severe shortage of supplies. It is inaccessible to ordinary traffic and can only be supplied by air transportation. At present, as the pandemic continues to spread overseas, the UNAMID has suspended the transportation of ordinary passengers to reduce the risk of infection, only carries out the much-needed supplies support and non-infectious personnel medical evacuation and preparation tasks.

Peacekeepers complete disinfection after the flight.

Colonel Chu Zhiqin, commander of CMUHU03, said: "As the only military aviation force of UNAMID, we carried out the pandemic prevention and control work while resolutely completing missions. By now, we have firmly ensured zero infection. "