Xi's article on global solidarity, cooperation to fight COVID-19 to be published

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on global solidarity and cooperation to battle the COVID-19 pandemic will be published Thursday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will appear in the eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal.

Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon against the disease, the article says.

The COVID-19 outbreak is spreading worldwide, posing an enormous threat to life and health and bringing a formidable challenge to global public health security, says the article.

It notes that it is imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response.

Viruses respect no borders, and epidemics do not distinguish between races, says the article, adding that major emergencies like the COVID-19 outbreak will not be the last one in an era of economic globalization, and mankind will continue to be tested by various traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

This global public health emergency has driven home the urgency and imperative of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the article says, stressing that only with solidarity and cooperation can the international community prevail over the epidemic and protect humanity's common home.

China upholds the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the article says, noting that the Chinese government has acted in an open, transparent and responsible manner and provided timely updates on the outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant countries and regions.

It adds that the Chinese government has released the genome sequencing of the virus at the earliest opportunity and has been sharing control and treatment experience with the WHO and the international community without reservation.

At the most difficult moment in its COVID-19 fight, China received assistance and help from a lot of members of the international community, the article says, adding that China has also been supporting the global COVID-19 fight to the best of its ability.

Major infectious diseases are the enemy of all, and the international community must come together to fight them, the article says.

China has taken prompt, decisive and forceful response measures and made tremendous sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19, the article says.

It is widely recognized by the world that China is fulfilling its responsibility for the life and health of its own people and making contributions to global public health as well, it reads.