PLA develops new-style one-piece medical protective gear

A worker produces protective suits in a clothing factory in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province, on April 7, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

By Zhou Wenhua and Kuang Xiaowen

BEIJING, April 23 -- A new-style one-piece medical protective gear developed by the Quartermaster Engineering Technology Institute under the PLA Academy of Military Science has won recognition from experts recently.

The institute conducted a demand survey of 286 clinicians fighting on the anti-pandemic frontline in Wuhan city earlier to analyze the problems in the functional design, manufacturing materials and duration of existing medical protective outfits. The new gear developed on this basis was later sent to the Fifth Medical Center of the Chinese PLA General Hospital (302 Hospital) for trial and improvement.

It is learnt that relevant quality tests of the new gear’s samples have been completed, with all indicators reaching China’s national technical standards for disposable medical protective gears.

Current medical protective gear has too many supporting equipment and has therefore been very hard to put on and take off. Compared with it, the newly-developed one is easy to dress, which will effectively reduce the infection risk of medical staff in the putting on and taking off process. Besides, the new one makes use of various new materials, which not only makes it more comfortable to wear, but also effectively reduces the facial pressure damage and prevents the medical protective goggles from fogging. In addition to these, a practical function module is designed for the gear to improve clinical practicality and convenience.

Currently, the trial at the 302 Hospital has yielded good results. Next, larger-scale trial and batch production will be carried out in turn, in order to put it into clinical application at an early date.