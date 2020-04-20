Chinese military rebuffs US accusation and urges it to stop meddling in South China Sea

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, Director General of the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) and Spokesperson for the MND, answers reporters' questions at a monthly press conference on Feb. 28, 2020. (eng.mod.gov.cn)

BEIJING, April 20 -- The Chinese military is strongly opposed to the US recent unjustified accusation against China and urges the US to stop meddling in the South China Sea, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for China’s Ministry of National Defense, in a written statement on the afternoon of April 20.

Wu said that recently a Vietnamese fishing boat illegally entered the waters off China’s Xisha Islands and hit a vessel of the China Coast Guard (CCG). Both spokespersons for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China Coast Guard have briefed on the incident and made clear China’s position.

“The facts and responsibilities for this incident are clear and unquestionable. China was carrying out law enforcement activities within its sovereignty and in accordance with the law and regulations,” Wu stressed.

The United States’ Department of Defense ignored the facts, confused the public and made groundless accusations against China, trying to sow discord on the South China Sea issue and create excuse for its military presence over there. The Chinese military is firmly opposed to this. We urge the US side to stop making groundless charges and meddling in the South China Sea, so as to avoid further damage to regional situation, Wu added.