Chinese defense minister talks to Myanmar counterpart over phone on COVID-19 response

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday spoke over phone with Myanmar's defense minister Sein Win on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Wei said China has passed through the most difficult period of the fight against the epidemic with arduous efforts and has further consolidated the positive trend in its epidemic prevention and control situation.

The Chinese military is willing to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation and border control with Myanmar to jointly curb the spread of the epidemic in the border areas, Wei said.

Sein Win expressed gratitude to China for its support and assistance, saying that Myanmar highly appreciates and sincerely thanks China for effectively curbing the spread of the epidemic to its surrounding areas.

Myanmar is willing to continue to maintain communication with China and further strengthen cooperation in epidemic prevention and control, he said.