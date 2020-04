Photo:Courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- At the request of the Cambodian military and with the approval of the Central Military Commission, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday sent urgently needed COVID-19 prevention and control materials, including nucleic acid testing kits and protective gowns, to the Cambodian military by air force planes.

Photo:Courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense