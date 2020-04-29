China honors young individuals, groups for outstanding contributions

octors from Beijing's China-Japan Friendship Hospital cheer each other’s spirits before entering quarantine units for severe patients at Tongji Hospital affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Hubei province on Feb 3. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

BEIJING -- China's youth organizations awarded May Fourth Medals to 94 individuals and 34 groups Tuesday for their great contributions to the country.

The medals, which are awarded annually, are the top honor for young Chinese. The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the All-China Youth Federation released the list of winners.

Medical teams assisting Hubei Province to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic are among the groups awarded.

Covering a wide range of sectors, the individual winners include firefighters, military personnel, scholars, teachers, engineers, workers and medical staff.

Among the list, 34 were honored posthumously, including those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against COVID-19.