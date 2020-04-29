Chinese, Lao defense ministers talk over phone on COVID-19 response

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday spoke over the phone with Lao Defense Minister Chansamone Chanyalath on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Wei expressed China's firm support to Laos' efforts to battle the epidemic, saying China is willing to work with Laos to exchange information in time and strengthen border control to jointly curb the spread of the epidemic.

Chansamone expressed sincere thanks for the aid China has offered Laos in fighting the epidemic, saying Laos is willing to maintain close cooperation with China and jointly overcome the epidemic.