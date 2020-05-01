Chinese aircraft carrier formation returns after routine training

QINGDAO, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Liaoning aircraft carrier formation Thursday returned to a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, after nearly one month of trans-theater training in the far seas.

The training was a routine arrangement in the annual plan, featuring a long duration, many subjects, high intensity and complicated air and sea situations, said a military statement, noting that the formation's far seas training in real combat conditions has improved and its integrated combat capability has got tested.