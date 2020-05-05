Long March 5B launch marks new stage in China's manned space program

China's Long March 5B carrier rocket makes its debut flight from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province on Tuesday. [Photo by Su Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

China's Long March 5B carrier rocket made its debut flight from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province on Tuesday evening, with the China Manned Space Agency saying it marked a new chapter in the country's manned space program.

The 18-story-tall rocket blasted off at 6 pm from a launchpad in the coastal center and thundered into the bright blue sky, video clips showed.

About eight minutes later, it placed the prototypes of China's new-generation manned spacecraft and an experimental cargo retrieval craft into low-Earth orbit, along with more than 10 other experimental craft, the agency said in a statement.

It said the flight had verified the overall design and technologies of the new rocket and marked the beginning of the third stage in China's manned space program, which aims to put a manned space station above the Earth.